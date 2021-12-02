PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $584,049.76 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

