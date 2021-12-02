Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,113,499 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average volume of 83,420 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 162.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 246,036 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,276 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

