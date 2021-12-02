Pflug Koory LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 10,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.