Pflug Koory LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 330,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 338,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 627.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.