Pflug Koory LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 22,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

