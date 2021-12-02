Pflug Koory LLC Sells 375 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 21,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.