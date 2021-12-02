Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.980-$6.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.84-5.89 EPS.

PM traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.