Phoneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,265.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $447,861.05 and approximately $4,265.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,002,221 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

