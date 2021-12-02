Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.46.

Phreesia stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $42,096,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $29,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

