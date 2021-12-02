Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,070,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $338.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 13.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.