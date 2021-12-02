PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

