Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1,052.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

