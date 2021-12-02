Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $202.70 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

