Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.14% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,855,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRPT opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

