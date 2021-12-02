Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $314.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.95 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23. The company has a market cap of $785.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.