Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

