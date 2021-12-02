Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,735 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

