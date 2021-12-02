Piper Sandler Comments on argenx SE’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($8.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($21.01) EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.31.

ARGX opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average of $304.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

