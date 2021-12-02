Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.66 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $312.60 million and $754,034.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002924 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.32 or 0.00386927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00179956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004435 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,581,129 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

