PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Up 5.6%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Separately, HSBC raised PJSC Tatneft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PJSC Tatneft alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PJSC Tatneft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJSC Tatneft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.