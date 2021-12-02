PlatON (LAT) Price Tops $0.19

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. PlatON has a market cap of $419.11 million and approximately $48.14 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,256,086,794 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

