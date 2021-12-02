PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $8.22 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

