Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE PLYM opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 854.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

