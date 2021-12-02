Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $32.44 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 162,569 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

