Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $11.54 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $11.54 or 0.00020424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $39.34 million and $1.29 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

