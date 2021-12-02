Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $171,751.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $81.78 or 0.00145072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

