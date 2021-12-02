Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $668.44 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $668.44 million and $31.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00361016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

