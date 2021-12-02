PolypuX Market Cap Reaches $32,988.57 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $32,988.57 and approximately $4,806.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00063794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.25 or 0.07918032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.08 or 0.99753533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021261 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

