Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,011.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 153,925 shares of company stock worth $1,085,259 and have sold 78,953 shares worth $597,575. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

