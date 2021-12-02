PotCoin Trading 1% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $840.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.47 or 0.07911483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00362884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $566.65 or 0.00995910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00083548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.55 or 0.00422769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00395669 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,079,391 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

