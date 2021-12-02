Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company.

Shares of XPDI stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 323,940 shares during the last quarter.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

