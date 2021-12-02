Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

XPDI opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

