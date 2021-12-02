Power Ledger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.41 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Power Ledger has a market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

