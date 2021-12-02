Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Prada has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

