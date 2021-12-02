Presearch Market Cap Tops $131.09 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $131.09 million and $4.63 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.95 or 0.00365021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

