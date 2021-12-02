Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 397,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTY stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

