Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American National Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

American National Group stock opened at $189.35 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.