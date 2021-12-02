Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

