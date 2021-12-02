Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after buying an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 216,725 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 848,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 307,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAUR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

