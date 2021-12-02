Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,604 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Matrix Service worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

