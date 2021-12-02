Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,768 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.