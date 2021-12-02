Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NYSE DD opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

