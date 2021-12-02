Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.60%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

