Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

