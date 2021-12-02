Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.75 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $361.22. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

