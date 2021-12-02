Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,196 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13,163.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.35 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

