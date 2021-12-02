ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX) Insider Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX) insider Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 547,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,608.11.

Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of ProAm Explorations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Shares of CVE:PMX opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$732,745.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. ProAm Explorations Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.11.

ProAm Explorations Corporation operates as a junior mineral, and oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. The company owns working interests in various oil and gas properties located in Muskingum County, Eastern Ohio; Indiana County, Pennsylvania; Logan County, Arkansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Tucker County, West Virginia, and Okotoks, Alberta.

