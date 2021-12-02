ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.74 Million

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $269.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $301.11 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 1,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,460. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

