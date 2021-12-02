Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $33.84

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $35.74. Procept BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 762 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCT. Bank of America began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.