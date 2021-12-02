Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

